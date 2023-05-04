Reports of a person with a gun at a subway station downtown turned out to be a lighter

Subway trains were diverted from a downtown station on Thursday morning after a butane-style lighter prompted calls to police about a man with a gun.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man with a gun on the platform of College Station.

Subway trains were diverted as police investigated and located a suspect with a “large butane-style lighter with a handle” – and no firearm.

College Station has since resumed normal subway service.