Reported explosion in Mississauga injures multiple people
Emergency crews have blocked off a plaza in Mississauga following a reported explosion. (Twitter / @spdill12)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:10PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:22PM EDT
Multiple patients are being treated after a reported explosion occurred at a restaurant in Mississauga on Thursday night.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.
Peel Paramedic Services said at least eight people had to be treated for various injuries, including two people who suffered serious injuries.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate.