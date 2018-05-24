

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Multiple patients are being treated after a reported explosion occurred at a restaurant in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Peel Paramedic Services said at least eight people had to be treated for various injuries, including two people who suffered serious injuries.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate.