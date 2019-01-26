

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A special skating party was held at the artificial rink at Withrow Park on Saturday to celebrate the completion of major renovations months ahead of schedule.

Work on the rink was not supposed to be completed until May of this year but ended up being wrapped up ahead of schedule, allowing for the facility to be used by residents this winter.

The work that was undertaken included the replacement of the rink’s mechanical refrigeration system, new lighting and sound deadening boards, as well the installation of a new scoreboard and some additional seating that was paid for with a donation from the Taber Family Foundation.

The Taber Family Foundation is a not for profit organization that was set up to honour the memory of a Riverdale family who perished in a cottage fire back in 2016.

“Governments should be counted on to do many things and to provide many supports but it is also really important to engage the community in making sure that we all work together to build a great city and the most important part with this is that it is not just engaging the community it is engaging the community in memory of some people who were tragically lost to a terrible fire who were such a part of this community,” Mayor John Tory said in prepared remarks given at the outset of the skating party. “I am sure the Taber family would be very happy about what is happening today.”

Work on the Withrow Park rink began in June of last year and was completed earlier this month.

On Saturday, Tory called the finished product a “first-class project” and said its completion ahead of schedule is “worthy of being noted.”

"It is not quite kicking off the skating season but it certainly is timely and I am hoping we can continue to do that,” he said.