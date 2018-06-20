

CTV News Toronto





The widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford is set to appear in court today on charges of impaired driving.

Renata Ford was arrested on Dec. 28, 2016 at a plaza near her Etobicoke home.

She was later charged with driving while impaired and having a blood alcohol reading of over 80 mg, both of which she pleaded not guilty to.

Ford is due in court at 10 a.m. Her lawyer tells CP24 that they hope an agreement will be reached soon.

Her late husband, Rob, was mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014. He died of a rare form of cancer, liposarcoma, in March of 2016. He was 46.

Ford made headlines again earlier this month when she filed a lawsuit against her late husband’s brothers, Doug and Randy Ford, alleging that they mismanaged family assets and estate.

The lawsuit came on the cusp of a provincial election, which Doug Ford, the then leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, ultimately won on June 7.

The lawsuit claims that Ford was in breach of trust in his capacity as trustee of his late brother’s affairs. It seeks $5 million each for Renata and her two children, as well as $750,000 in punitive damages and legal costs.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.