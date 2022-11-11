Remembrance Day in Ontario: Doug Ford to lead primary ceremony at legislature

Ontario residents will have the opportunity to pay respects to soldiers who fought and died for Canada through Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across the province today.

The main tribute is set to take place at the provincial legislature and will be led by Premier Doug Ford starting at 10:45 a.m.

The Canadian Armed Forces says a 21-gun salute and a flypast are also planned at Queen's Park, with the salute occurring on the north side at 11 a.m.

The flypast will travel as far east as Whitby, Ont., dependent on weather and operational considerations.

The City of Toronto will mark Remembrance Day with a public ceremony beginning at 10:45 a.m. at Old City Hall, which will include remarks from Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Mayor John Tory.

A ceremony is also planned at the National War Memorial in Ottawa beginning at 11 a.m. featuring remarks by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.11, 2022.