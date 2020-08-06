TORONTO -- The homicide unit is investigating after the remains of a newborn baby was found in the water in Pickering, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Frisco and Montgomery Park roads around 3 p.m. after human remains were found near the shoreline of Lake Ontario by a citizen.

They later determined that the remains belonged to an infant.

“The citizen was walking along the shoreline of Lake Ontario here in Pickering when she noticed some remains floating in the water,” Durham Regional Police Acting Sgt. George Tudos said.

No further information has been provided, but police say a post-mortem examination will take place “in coming days.”

“Hopefully that will shed some more light for our homicide investigators,” Tudos said. “The investigation will take some time and we are hoping some witnesses will come forward.”

Homicide investigators have taken carriage of this investigation by the Lake Ontario waterfeont trail in Pickering. Newborn infant located deceased in water by a citizen. Coroner attended scene. Post mortem to be conducted in coming days. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/DXQ1t0GagP — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 6, 2020

A portion of the waterfront trail near the shoreline has been closed off while police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.