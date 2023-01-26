'Remain vigilant': Ontario’s top doctor says province could see rise of COVID-19 subvariant 'Kraken'
Ontario’s top doctor is urging residents to “remain vigilant” as some regions see a rise of the “Kraken” subvariant of COVID-19.
In a statement issued Thursday morning, Dr. Kieran Moore said the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant is “not associated with a change in severity of illness.”
“But due to its increased transmissibility, more individuals may get infected as it becomes the main variant in Ontario,” he said.
This is the first time the chief medical officer of health has addressed the new subvariant, which the World Health Organization says is a sub lineage of Omicron.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“We must remain vigilant as many jurisdictions across the province continue to see a rise in the number of cases of the more transmissible XBB.1.5 variant of COVID-19,” Moore said in the statement.
“I continue to strongly recommend that everyone stays up to date with their vaccinations as it remains our best defence against COVID-19 and its variants, especially for those at increased risk of severe infection and for anyone who has not received a booster or been infected in the past six months.”
Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michaels Hospital and former head of the province’s science table, has said its likely XXB.1.5 will become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario.
"If we follow the U.S. trajectory, that means that this will become the dominant version of the virus circulating probably within just a few weeks in Ontario and across the country," he said last week.
“There is a need, I think, now to recognize that we're probably going to see a surge of infections in the coming weeks and talk about what we can do to reduce infection as much as possible."
The last COVID-19 genomic surveillance report from Public Health Ontario noted the XBB.1.5 subvariant was expected to account for 22.2 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Jan. 25.
At the same time, Moore indicated overall respiratory virus trends—which includes influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus—are continuing to decline after a peak in November.
“The impact on our communities, hospitals and intensive care units is improving,” he said.
More advised Ontarians to stay home when they feel sick, to wash their hands often, and to wear masks in crowded indoor public spaces.
“We have the tools we need to reduce the spread of respiratory illness in our communities, and I am grateful to Ontarians for continuing to utilize them,” Moore added. “These important choices help preserve our hospital capacity to ensure care is always available for those who need it.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
As the BoC takes a pause from hiking rates, all eyes are on the labour market
As the Bank of Canada takes a pause from raising interest rates to assess the effects of higher borrowing costs on the economy, economists will be paying close attention to how the labour market is affected.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
16-year-old boy seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC bus
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
Organ donations and transplants in Canada increased between 2020 and 2021: report
Both the number of organ donations and transplants in Canada rebounded in 2021 after the number in plunged in 2020 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
7 in 10 Canadians worried about protecting their online privacy, survey finds
A new survey from Interact reveals that the majority of Canadians are worried about their online privacy and the limitation they have controlling their personal information online.
Montreal
-
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal snowfall slowing through Thursday before weekend flurries
A snowfall warning has been maintained in the Montreal area as forecasters predict continued snow and moderate winds Thursday. However, the snow is expected to be much milder than Wednesday night's massive winter storm, which blanketed the city and left Montrealers trudging through evening errands.
-
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
London
-
Watches and warnings come down in London region
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. All buses in London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are running as usual.
-
'Remain vigilant': Ontario’s top doctor says province could see rise of 'Kraken; COVID-19 subvariant
Ontario’s top doctor is urging residents to 'remain vigilant' as some regions see a rise of the 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19.
-
LTC to allow some pets on city buses
London Transit riders will soon be able to bring their pets with them on the bus. At its meeting Wednesday night, the London Transit Commission endorsed a report to allow small domestic animals in carriers on buses.
Kitchener
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Snow event declared for parts of Waterloo region, street parking prohibited
The Tri-Cities have declared a snow event, meaning parking bans on city streets will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Push is on to raise $19M for new Wiikwemkoong long-term care home
The clock is ticking as a First Nation on Manitoulin Island launches a campaign to raise $19 million to build a new long-term care home for its elders as the existing facility is set to expire in 2025 under provincial guidelines.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 20 centimetres of snow, covering the roads with a fresh blanket of snow and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
-
Flurry of tickets issued during winter parking bans on Ottawa streets
Ottawa Bylaw officers have buried motorists with nearly 10,000 parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans during significant snowstorms this winter.
-
City of Ottawa settling lawsuit with LRT builder
CTV News Ottawa has learned there is a settlement between the city and Rideau Transit Group in the long-standing dispute between the two parties over the construction and rollout of the light-rail transit project.
Windsor
-
Watches, warnings and special weather statements come down
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. Provincial highways in the region are reported as bare and wet.
-
'Remain vigilant': Ontario’s top doctor says province could see rise of 'Kraken; COVID-19 subvariant
Ontario’s top doctor is urging residents to 'remain vigilant' as some regions see a rise of the 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19.
-
'It could really have a huge impact': 3 CIP applications going before Windsor council
A handful of community improvement plan grant applications are set to come before council next Monday.
Barrie
-
Huntsville business in ruins after early morning fire
A business is in ruins after an early morning fire in Huntsville.
-
Deadly collision in the Blue Mountains closes roads
Collingwood OPP posted on social media that a single vehicle was involved in the collision this morning.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm has made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
-
In-person sessions conclude on N.B. French education overhaul
The New Brunswick government has heard loud criticism directly from parents and teachers about its planned changes to French education in English schools.
Calgary
-
SNC-Lavalin selected as delivery partner for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
The City of Calgary has chosen SNC-Lavalin to oversee the construction of the Green Line LRT project's first phase.
-
Shandro hearings revisit controversial tenure as health minister
Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro will continue to face questions in front of a panel of lawyers on Thursday as a hearing into his conduct while he was the minister of health continues into day three.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Colder weather around the corner for Calgary after a warm Thursday
Melting weather into a decent snowfall in Calgary overnight Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old wanted in connection with double homicide, considered armed and dangerous.
RCMP is looking for a 17-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Vancouver
-
Const. Nicole Chan's boyfriend gives heartbreaking testimony on her final hours
Nicole Chan's boyfriend Jamie Gifford recounted her final hours during heartbreaking testimony at a coroner's inquest Wednesday.
-
Vancouver family-run diner No. 1 on Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Canada list
It's not on the menu, but comfort is what the Mah family serves up at the unassuming, out-of-the-way diner that just topped Yelp's list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada for 2023.
-
'You're pretty much non-stop': Behind the scenes with Vancouver's paramedics and dispatchers
First there was the toxic drug crisis, then the COVID-19 pandemic, then a worker shortage. These compounding crises have put Vancouver's paramedics and dipatchers under unprecedented strain.
Edmonton
-
First Nations say Alberta's oilsands mine security reform unlikely to fix problems
Alberta is preparing to change how it ensures oilsands companies are able to pay for the mammoth job of cleaning up their operations, but critics fear a year of consultations hasn't been enough to avoid repeating past mistakes.
-
More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police
Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.
-
It's possible that kids got TB, died from milk served at Alta. residential school: experts
A historian and a health studies professor agree that bovine tuberculosis from untested animals may have been one of the things that killed residential school children in eastern Alberta.