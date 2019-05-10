

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police say they've charged a 33-year-old religious leader in London, Ont., with sexual assault.

London police say the alleged sex assault occurred at a church on Monday afternoon.

They allege a woman went to the church where she spoke with accused for some time.

They say when she attempted to leave, the man allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The man was charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.