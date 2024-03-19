TORONTO
Toronto

    • Regular subway service resumes on TTC's Line 2 after police investigation

    A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Regular subway service has resumed on the TTC’s Line 2 after a police investigation into an incident at Old Mill Station.

    For two hours on Tuesday night, no subway trains were running between Jane and Islington Stations and passengers had to rely on shuttle buses.

    Toronto police said they received a call shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a train in the area of Bloor Street West and Old Mill Road, located near Old Mill Station.

    In a follow-up tweet, police said a man died but did not provide any further details.

