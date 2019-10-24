Regular service resumes on Scarborough RT following fire investigation
Regular service has resumed on the Scarborough RT following a fire investigation.
The TTC tweeted about the closure on Line 3 at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Shuttle buses were operating in the area for about two hours until the all clear was given.
Regular service resumed on the entire line, from Kennedy Station to McCowan station, at 11 a.m.