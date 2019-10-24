

Regular service has resumed on the Scarborough RT following a fire investigation.

The TTC tweeted about the closure on Line 3 at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Line 3 Scarborough: No service due to a fire. Shuttle buses are on the way. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 24, 2019

Shuttle buses were operating in the area for about two hours until the all clear was given.

Regular service resumed on the entire line, from Kennedy Station to McCowan station, at 11 a.m.