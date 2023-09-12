Registration opens this morning for City of Toronto's fall recreation programs
Registration begins this morning for the city’s fall recreation programs.
Starting at 7 a.m., residents in Toronto, Etobicoke, York, and East York can sign up for various recreation programs this fall, including skating, swimming, and fitness programs.
Registration for programs in North York and Scarborough begins on Wednesday.
The city says there are approximately 12,700 registered programs with about 127,800 spaces available to Torontonians.
“New programs starting this fall include PA Day CampTO, Kalimba, Micro-gardening, Electronic Club and Dungeons & Dragons for Older Adults,” the city said in a news release issued Monday.
In order to sign up for programs, residents will need a family or client number and it is advised that registrants set this up in advance.
Residents can sign up for programs by visiting www.toronto.ca/FallRec or in-person at a handful of community centres from 7 a.m. to noon.
The following community centres will be open for in-person registration on Sept. 12:
- Driftwood Community Recreation Centre, 4401 Jane St.
- Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.
- Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St.
The following community centres will be open for in-person registration on Sept. 13 (Scarborough and North York):
- Centennial Recreation Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd.
- Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St. Dennis Dr.
Those who need assistance can call the city’s call centre at 416-396-7378.
Many recreation programs have waiting lists for those who are unable to secure a spot.
“If registrants are unable to attend their program, they are asked to contact their local community centre or call the customer service line at 416-396-7378 to cancel their registration so that a spot can be offered to someone else,” the news release continued.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
NEW | Canadian MP Chong testifying before U.S. Congress on his experience being targeted by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
Elon Musk's refusal to have Starlink support Ukraine attack in Crimea raises questions for Pentagon
SpaceX founder Elon Musk's refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions as to whether the U.S. military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.
Crown’s opening address outlines shocking revelations at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
The Crown wasted little time in pointing the finger at the man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family by running them over with a pickup truck as opening statements got underway in a Windsor courtroom on Monday.
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
A tortilla chip maker's decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a 'One Chip Challenge' from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity -- and risks -- of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling
After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Montreal
-
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
-
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
-
Back to work in Quebec City: the CAQ aims to pass major bills
It's back-to-work day in Quebec City, where François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec government is looking to pass some major health and education bills.
London
-
Veltman trial day 4: Witness testimony continues
Opening statements and witness testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck in June of 2021 officially got underway this week. Here’s what to expect on Tuesday.
-
Here’s what’s hampering city hall’s efforts to address the local housing crisis
In the midst of London’s housing crisis — the number of building permits issued by city hall in the first six months of this year was down 15.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.
-
Should the London Transit Commission be disbanded so city hall can run local bus service?
“Some cities run a commission, some run it in-house, I think we need to ask what’s right for London?” the deputy mayor is floating the idea of moving responsibility for operating local bus service in-house at city hall.
Kitchener
-
Car that killed Lucas Shortreed was found behind fake wall: OPP
The car that struck and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old in 2008 was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it more than a decade later, Wellington County OPP say.
-
Waterloo Region leaders react to pause on provincial facilitator plan
The province is pressing pause on a project that was being watched closely in Waterloo Region.
-
Cambridge firefighters climb onto StairMaster to honour fallen first responders on 9/11
Cambridge firefighters geared up and are climbing stairs on a workout machine, to honour the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, 22 years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
-
Sault police keeping homicide suspect's identity quiet
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have identified a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman last Thursday, but are not releasing details about them.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays game
After a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa residents take Ottawa Police Services Board to small claims court over delegation rules
A group of Ottawa residents is taking the Ottawa Police Services Board to court with a charter challenge.
-
Moroccan community in Ottawa collects for earthquake victims
Ottawa's Moroccan community is stepping up to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in that country.
-
Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes
Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.
Windsor
-
Veltman trial day 4: Witness testimony continues
Opening statements and witness testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck in June of 2021 officially got underway this week. Here’s what to expect on Tuesday.
-
Recovering problem gambler says province’s efforts to curb addiction 'too little, too late'
Before graduating from Ontario's only residential treatment program for problem gambling, Noah Vineberg said he lost approximately $1-million and relapsed three times.
-
'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack
Opening statements are underway in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.
Barrie
-
Penetanguishene business owners face uncertainty as demolition begins on collapsed building
Demolition got underway on what remains of a collapsed building in the heart of Penetanguishene, while the tenants and neighbouring business owners face uncertainty.
-
Motorcyclist flees crash that sends passenger to hospital in Barrie
Police in Barrie are looking for a motorcyclist who they say took off after a collision that sent the passenger to the hospital.
-
17-year-old driver injured in collision on Davis Drive in Newmarket
A young driver is lucky to be alive after an early morning collision in Newmarket left the vehicle he was in a crumbled mess of twisted metal.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Lee moving northwest, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
As of Monday afternoon, Lee is a category three hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the eye of the storm at 195 km/h.
-
12-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old girl: Halifax police
Halifax police say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a physical altercation Sunday night.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Calgary
-
E. coli cases in Calgary outbreak hit 231 as several daycares reopen
Braineer Academy, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch and Fueling Brains Bridgeland all had their closure orders rescinded because they did not have cases linked to their location and had met AHS conditions to reopen. Monday evening, Kidz Space and Vik Academy in Okotoks also had their closure orders rescinded.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Some facts about the Shiga toxin producing E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares
Alberta Health Services says 231 people, many of them children, have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 after an outbreak this month at several Calgary daycares.
Winnipeg
-
Teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in Winnipeg park killing
Two Manitoba teens have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man in a parking lot of Assiniboine Park more than one year ago.
-
Manitoban remembered on 9/11 anniversary
September 11 has become a day of reflection for people around the world as they remember the planes crashing into the twin towers 22 years ago. One of those people is Manitoban Ellen Judd. She lost her partner Christine Egan that day.
-
'Just sick of the crime': Restaurants dealing with in an increase of people dining and dashing
It's a problem restaurants around Winnipeg are dealing with – people ducking out without paying, leaving the business to foot the bill.
Vancouver
-
Suspect identified, charged after triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
-
Former Vancouver Island Christian camp counsellor says they were shunned after being outed as bisexual
Oliver Kadach attended Camp Qwanoes as a kid and worked there for two summers, but said they weren't allowed to return after they were outed as bisexual.
-
'She was a beautiful soul': CTV News Vancouver colleagues remember Kuljeet Kaila, who died of cancer at age 46
Tributes are pouring in for a beloved broadcaster — who many at CTV News Vancouver counted as a beloved friend and colleague — died from brain cancer at 46.
Edmonton
-
Family plead for help after 'horrific' hit-and-run in central Edmonton
The family of a young Edmonton woman in the ICU is asking for help finding the driver that hit her and then drove away.
-
Edmonton firefighters who died this year honoured on 9/11 anniversary
Edmonton firefighters who died this year were honoured on Monday, the anniversary of 9/11.
-
Teen kicked in head by Edmonton police officer who avoided criminal charges pursues private prosecution
An Indigenous man who was kicked in the head by an Edmonton police officer who kicked him in the head in 2020 has applied for private prosecution four months after Crown prosecutors declined to pursue the case despite a watchdog recommendation to do so.