TORONTO -- With news that Ontario will begin its reopening plan on Friday, the City of Toronto is preparing to start registration for summer camps and offer free permits to businesses offering fitness programs.

CampTO registration for summer programing is scheduled to start on June 8 at 8 a.m. The camps will run for eight weeks from July 5 to Aug. 27 and will offer a variety of traditional day camp experiencing, including dance, drama, music, arts and crafts, and active games.

All programs will adhere to provincial health guidelines, including physical distancing, daily health screening, mask wearing while indoors and cohorting. The city says that each camp group will stay together for the entire week and will not interact with others.

The summer camps are for children between the ages of four and 12. Virtual programing is also still available.

“In total this summer, the city will offer more than 35,000 spaces for CampTO, including adaptive programs, virtual workshops and CampTO Plus,” Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters on Monday afternoon.

CampTO Plus features new in-person specialty programs in areas such as nature, science, creative writing and French immersion. The programs will be held at community centres and museums.

Individuals can register for all summer camp programs using the city’s website or by calling 416-396-7378.

The city is also launching a new outdoor fitness program called ParkFitTO, a series of outdoor drop-in fitness programs that will take place at various outdoor locations. City gyms and recreation centres will be allowed to move their equipment outdoors from June 14 until September to provide free and “affordable paid options” to residents.

The 45-minute classes will include walk-fit programs, Zumba, cardio dance, boot camps and yoga. There will be about 1,500 spaces available weekly and participants must be aged 16 and up.

Classes will be limited to 10 people in accordance with public health regulations under Step 1 of Ontario’s reopening plan.

In addition to city programming, Tory said that he will propose waiving permit fees for private businesses who want to host outdoor fitness classes in park spaces until Oct. 3 at the next city council meeting.

“This gives both the people who want to take part in these classes as well as the businesses who, again, have been so hard hit these past number of months, a chance to (host outdoor classes) without the financial burden of having to get a permit from the city or pay for a permit from the city,” Tory said on Monday. “We are waiving these fees to encourage people to get these permits so we can manage the space, so they can confidently plan outdoor classes, and to be of some assistance to these businesses.”

“We are working to make sure that it's a great summer for Torontonians for all people for kids and for kids of all ages as they would say right across the city.”