The city has found a way to honour late city councillor Pam McConnell.

Toronto council voted unanimously Tuesday to rename the Regent Park Aquatic Centre after the veteran councillor and former deputy mayor.

The building, located on Dundas Street East, will now be known as the Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre.

The city says that McConnell was instrumental in getting the facility built.

Opened in 2012, the facility provides the community with year-round access to recreational swimming and more than 750 programs.

The longtime councillor oversaw the revitalization of Regent Park and was working toward beautifying other neighbourhoods in the Toronto Centre-Rosedale ward. She also spearheaded Toronto’s Poverty Reduction Strategy and held a number of other positions locally during her time, including chair of the Toronto Police Services Board.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said McConnell has been “missed immensely” and that the renaming will properly honours her legacy.

“Pam McConnell was a diligent advocate for Toronto's most vulnerable residents. She advocated for social justice, education and literacy and poverty reduction throughout her career. That's why I was proud to appoint her as deputy mayor and the poverty reduction advocate to help us successfully implement the poverty reduction strategy,” he said in a news release. “Her work helped move the city forward and keep the city affordable for all residents.”

McConnell was involved in city council for more than 20 years after first being elected to Metro Council in 1994. Prior to that, she was a school teacher and served as a school trustee.

McConnell died last year, July 7, following a brief hospitalization. She was 71.