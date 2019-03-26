

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A former human trafficking victim, who once helped shelter American whistleblower Edward Snowden, will speak to the media before heading off to start a new life in Montreal.

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter Keana were granted refugee status in Canada two months ago.

They landed in Toronto from Hong Kong on Monday and will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET before heading to Montreal later in the day to move into their new home.

Rodel and her lawyer say she was part of a group of people who helped Snowden when he fled to Hong Kong in 2013 after leaking documents revealing the scope of surveillance projects at the U.S. National Security Agency.

Five other people in the group, known as Snowden's "Guardian Angels," remain in Hong Kong after having their applications for asylum in that country rejected.

Rodel, her lawyer and Snowden say they hope Canada will grant them refugee status and allow them to move here as well.