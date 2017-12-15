Red Wings top Maple Leafs 3-1
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (28) battles for the puck with Detroit Red Wings center Henrik Zetterberg (40) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Larry Lage, The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 10:44PM EST
DETROIT -- Trevor Daley scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal midway through the second period and the Detroit Red Wings went on to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday night.
Jimmy Howard had 25 saves for the Red Wings. They had won only one of their previous 11 games.
The Maple Leafs lost their third straight, matching a season high. Toronto was without star centre Auston Matthews for a fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury.
Curtis McElhinney stopped 26 shots for Toronto.
The Maple Leafs' Andreas Borgman opened the scoring 1:58 into the game.
Detroit's Danny DeKeyser pulled the Red Wings into a tie early in the first. Tomas Tatar's power-goal goal gave them a two-goal cushion they needed after losing the last two games after having a one-goal lead in the third period.
NOTES: Toronto played its fifth game in a seven-day stretch. ... Daley, in his 30th game, scored his first game for the Red Wings and DeKeyser's had a goal for the first time this season in his 15th game. ... The Red Wings have six short-handed goals after scoring just three times short-handed last season. ... Detroit won for just the second time in 13 games when an opponent scored first and Toronto fell to 16-5 when scoring first.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: Play Carolina on Tuesday night, their only home game in an nine-game stretch.
Red Wings: Begin four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.