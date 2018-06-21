Recovery mission underway for worker who fell down tunnel at construction site
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 4:48PM EDT
Hamilton fire has said they are conducting a recovery mission after a worker fell down a tunnel at a work site near Albion Falls.
The incident, which police described as an “industrial accident”, occurred near the intersection of Rymal Road East and Upper Centennial Parkway around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Hamilton Fire Services later confirmed that the man fell while working in a sewer system.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is now investigating. They say the incident occurred at a construction site but would not confirm whether or not the worker has died from their injuries. A coroner is on scene.
More to come.