

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton fire has said they are conducting a recovery mission after a worker fell down a tunnel at a work site near Albion Falls.

The incident, which police described as an “industrial accident”, occurred near the intersection of Rymal Road East and Upper Centennial Parkway around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Hamilton Fire Services later confirmed that the man fell while working in a sewer system.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is now investigating. They say the incident occurred at a construction site but would not confirm whether or not the worker has died from their injuries. A coroner is on scene.

More to come.