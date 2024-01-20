TORONTO
Toronto

    • Recovery effort underway after vehicle crashes through ice on Lake Ontario in Toronto

    Crews are working to extract a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning with an occupant inside. (CP24) Crews are working to extract a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning with an occupant inside. (CP24)
    Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario and is submerged under ice.

    Police responded to reports of a collision around 8:45 a.m. at Keating Channel, a 1,000-foot waterway in the Lakeshore Boulevard and Cherry Street area, where a vehicle exited the roadway and “went into the channel.”

    Fire officials have confirmed at least one occupant was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, which is submerged through three inches of ice. 

    Fire crews entered the water Saturday morning in efforts to rescue the vehicle occupant. Crews have confirmed with CTV News that the rescue has turned into a recovery effort.

    Members of the public are being asked to stay back from the site while efforts continue to be made to extract the vehicle.

    Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street remain closed for emergency vehicles.

    This is a breaking news story, more to come…

