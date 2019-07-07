

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man is free on bail, his identity protected by a publication ban, after a homemade recording device was found on the floor of a unisex changing room at an Eaton Centre clothing store on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say that on Saturday at about 4 p.m., a male suspect was allegedly seen at a clothing store inside the Eaton Centre.

He allegedly went towards unisex change rooms and placed a small brown rectangular object on the floor, inside the space of one of the change room stalls.

Investigators say the object recorded “numerous females changing.”

Sometime later, a woman inside the change room stall saw the object on the floor and called mall security as well as police.

Investigators seized the device and recovered video clips “containing images of unknown women.”

A 22-year-old man was later arrested and charged with 10 counts of voyeurism and one count of mischief to property under $5,000.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning where a publication ban was put in place, preventing police from identifying him.

He was released from custody under the supervision of surety.

Investigators say they believe there are other victims who have not yet been identified or come forward to police.

Images of the recording device were released to the public on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.