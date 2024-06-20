TORONTO
Toronto

    • Rebel News claims ownership of van that displayed billboard that police have called ‘Islamophobic’

    Rebel News has claimed ownership of the cube van currently under investigation by the Toronto police hate crimes unit.

    In a post on social media Thursday, founder Ezra Levant said the media group is under investigation for running the ads on their company van.

    The videos, displayed on the billboard and later shared on social media, ask "Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?" before showing images of people in prayer. "Wake up Canada. You are under siege," it then reads.

    On Wednesday, the Toronto Police Service confirmed it was investigating the incident.

    Amira Elghawaby, the federal government’s special representative on combatting Islamophobia, called the incident "threatening and dangerous" in a statement made Wednesday, claiming it goes beyond free speech and has stoked fear within the Muslim community.

    More to come.

