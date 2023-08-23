RCMP probing Ontario government's handling of the Greenbelt

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.

The force was referred the file by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in an effort to avoid “any perceived conflict of interest,” the OPP said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“The RCMP can confirm that we received a referral to investigate irregularities in the disposition of the Greenbelt surrounding Toronto,” the force said in a statement released shortly after the OPP’s on Wednesday.

“We will review and assess the information received and will take appropriate action as deemed necessary,” it continued.

The investigation is still in its “infancy,” the statement said, and in turn, the force declined to provide further comment.

Earlier this month, Ontario’s Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk released a scathing report on the government's handling the Greenbelt, which found that certain developers received “preferential treatment” and had direct influence over the government’s decision to extract lands.

When reached for comment, spokesperson for the premier's office, Ivana Yelich, told CTV News Toronto that the decision to call in the RCMP was made independently from the provincial government.

"The government is currently working to implement all 14 recommendations put forward in the report related to process," Yelich said.

Lysyk made 15 recommendations in her report, and the province committed to implementing 14 of them.

The sole recommendation the provincial government will not be implementing is the recommendation to review its decision to open up part of the Greenbelt to housing development.

HOUSING MINISTER’S CHIEF OF STAFF RESIGNS

News of the investigation comes one day after Ryan Amato, the chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister, announced his resignation.

Amato was the staffer primarily responsible for choosing which Greenbelt sites would be opened for development and is named in Lysyk’s report as favouring certain developers in doing so.

The premier’s office accepted Amato’s resignation, “effectively immediately,” it confirmed in a statement issued Tuesday.