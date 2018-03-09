

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has been charged by the RCMP with breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets.

Norman was suspended as the military's second-in-command without explanation in January 2017.

Court documents later showed the RCMP was investigating him on suspicion of having leaked cabinet secrets to a Quebec shipyard in November 2015 over fears the new Liberal government would cancel a key shipbuilding project.

Norman has denied any wrongdoing.

His lawyer, Marie Henein, released a statement after the charge was announced, calling it a "sad day for an extraordinary Canadian" and the entire investigation a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Henein said Norman would fight the allegation in court.