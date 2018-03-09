RCMP charge Vice-Admiral Mark Norman with breach of trust
Royal Canadian Navy Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, left, speaks with Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd during a change of command ceremony in Ottawa on June 23, 2016. The RCMP has charged Vice-Admiral Mark Norman with one count of breach of trust. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 3:03PM EST
OTTAWA - Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has been charged by the RCMP with breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets.
Norman was suspended as the military's second-in-command without explanation in January 2017.
Court documents later showed the RCMP was investigating him on suspicion of having leaked cabinet secrets to a Quebec shipyard in November 2015 over fears the new Liberal government would cancel a key shipbuilding project.
Norman has denied any wrongdoing.
His lawyer, Marie Henein, released a statement after the charge was announced, calling it a "sad day for an extraordinary Canadian" and the entire investigation a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Henein said Norman would fight the allegation in court.