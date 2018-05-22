

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- The RCMP says two men are facing charges following an investigation into the possible diversion of opioids from a Hamilton pharmacy.

Police say the investigation began in February 2018 when the RCMP received a referral from Health Canada regarding Mt. Cross Pharmacy.

They say one of the part-owners of the pharmacy -- a 40-year-old man -- was arrested on May 4 and officers seized 6,800 oxycodone tablets, 40 fentanyl patches and more than $60,000 in cash.

He has been charged with fraud under $5,000, uttering forged documents and possession for the purpose of trafficking, and is to appear in court on June 13.

The RCMP says search warrants were executed at the man's home, Mt. Cross Pharmacy, and Mountain RX and Health Care.

The other pharmacy part-owner -- a 48-year-old Hamilton man -- is charged with contravening the regulations of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and is to appear in court on July 11.