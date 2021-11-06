TORONTO -- Halton police say they are investigating after a small razor and a screw were found in two Halloween chocolate bars in Milton.

The tampered candies were reported to Halton police on Saturday.

Police say the objects were concealed inside Snickers and Aero minibars that a 10-year-old child collected on Oct. 31 in the area of Derry Road and Savoline Boulevard.

"Police are investigating the discovery and strongly encourage all parents to thoroughly check their children's candy regardless of where it was collected," Halton police said in a news release Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Brewster at 905-825-4747 ext. 2420 or the on-duty Staff Sgt. At 905-825-4747 ext. 2410.