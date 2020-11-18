TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors selected point guard Malachi Flynn with the 29th pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound Flynn led San Diego State to a 30-2 record, and a No. 6 national ranking.

The 22-year-old, the youngest of seven children, played two seasons at Washington State before transferring to SDSU. He averaged a team-high 17.6 points on 44 per cent shooting and 37.3 per cent shooting from three-point range, plus 5.1 assists through 32 games for the Aztecs.

Flynn is known as a solid pick-and-roll player, and a tenacious defender.

He joins a backcourt of similarly small guards in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, who will become a free agent on Friday.

The Raptors also hold the 59th pick in the draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.