Raptors sign veteran centre Greg Monroe
In this April 13, 2015, file photo, Detroit Pistons' Greg Monroe (10) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that that free agent center Greg Monroe has chosen the Milwaukee Bucks over other big-market suitors like the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke Thursday, July 2, 2015, on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been officially announced. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:05AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors signed veteran centre Greg Monroe to a contract Tuesday.
The six-foot-11 native of New Orleans, La., averaged 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over 51 games last season with Milwaukee, Phoenix and Boston.
"Greg is a proven big man in this league," said Raptors general manager Bobby Webster. "We believe Greg's experience will be a great addition to not only our frontcourt, but to our team culture as we continue to build towards our goal of an NBA championship."
Monroe, 28, was drafted by the Pistons with the seventh overall pick in 2010.
He has career averages of 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds over 589 career NBA games.