Raptors sign guard Jordan Loyd to two-way contract
The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jordan Loyd to a two-way contract. (Twitter/Toronto Raptors)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 3:53PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jordan Loyd to a two-way contract.
The six-foot-four, 210-pound Atlanta native averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 33.3 minutes in 38 games last season with Hapoel Eilat in Israel. He shot .482 from the field and .399 from three-point range.
Loyd spent the 2016-17 season with Fort Wayne of the NBA G League. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 28.4 minutes in 49 games.
He recently participated with the Raptors' entry at NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, averaging of 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 17.3 minutes in four games.
Wow.....Thank you Lord for blessing me with an opportunity to have my dream come true and become an NBA player. Thank you to my family for all the support over the years as well. I want to thank the @Raptors as well for believing in me and providing this opportunity! #AllDai pic.twitter.com/xzg8QAX1Hb— Jordan Loyd (@jloyd_3) August 3, 2018
Official: We've signed G Jordan Loyd to a two-way contract. #WeTheNorth— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 7, 2018
