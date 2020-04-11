TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors Player Serge Ibaka has donated his popular oversized victory scarves to the City of Toronto for auction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Raptors cente Ibaka gave the same massive scarves to his teammates during a flight to New York in celebration of their 15th straight win in February.

Toronto Mayor John Tory thanked the team on Saturday for donating the scarves and encouraging people to stay home during the health crisis.

The scarves, produced by Canadian company Nobis, run 202 centimetres in length and 80 centimetres across.

Tory wore the scarves alongside Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa Saturday morning.

De Villa said the scarves are “more than art.”

“Thank you Serge Ibaka for your generosity and being a role model by staying home to reduce the spread of COVID19,” she Tweeted Saturday.

“The scarf is more than art. We can use it when keeping 6 feet from others is difficult, like grocery shopping.”

The donations gathered from the auctioned scarves will support the United Way Greater Toronto, Tory said.