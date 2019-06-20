

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON - While plans are underway for the Toronto Raptors to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a White House visit for the NBA champions is uncertain.

Asked by a reporter after a meeting with Trudeau if he'll extend an invitation to the first NBA championship team from outside the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump was noncommittal on Thursday.

"We thought about that. That's an interesting question," said Trump, seated beside Trudeau in a news conference.

"They played phenomenal basketball. I watched a little bit of it. They were really terrific, congratulations by the way," Trump added, nodding at Trudeau.

"That was a great job by a great team. We'll think about that. If they'd like to do it, we'll think about that."

Eleanore Catenaro, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, confirmed Thursday there are plans to get the Raptors to Ottawa.