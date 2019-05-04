

The Canadian Press





PHILADELPHIA - The Toronto Raptors may be without Pascal Siakam for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team announced Saturday that Siakam has a calf contusion and its doubtful he'll play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 25-year-old forward has been an offensive force for the team through the playoffs, putting up an average of 22.9 points through eight games.

He's second in scoring to Kawhi Leonard, who has averaged 31.5 points per game.

Toronto is down 2-1 in the series after dropping Thursday night's contest 116-95.

Game 4 is set to be played Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.