TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors’ guard Norman Powell might be recovering from an injury, but that did not stop him from spreading some holiday cheer Saturday to the children displaced by a fire at 235 Gosford Boulevard.

The 26-year-old basketball player hosted the “Understand The Give” holiday event at a Vaughan hotel where some tenants are temporarily staying after the five-alarm deadly fire took place last month.

“I am a big believer in giving back and helping out and bringing some cheer to people,” said Powell, who is out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the game against Detroit Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the people that came and gave back and helped me out along the way and just showed that they care.”

Powell gave the children gifts from their wish lists submitted in the weeks following the fire. He also signed and took photos with the families.

He said it is important for him to give back to the community, even in a small way, and to let the tenants know that someone cares about them, especially in the holiday season.

“I know what it’s like to be misplaced and try to get things back on track,” Powell said, adding that he is touched seeing the smiles on the families’ faces.

Many of the residents were surprised to see Powell at the party, saying that they did not expect a player to show up.

“It is cool,” one resident said. “At least they have something for us like this.”

Another resident said she was thankful for Powell, who organized the event, especially with the children receiving gifts.

“Any chance I get out here to give back, that’s what means the most to me,” said Powell, who has considered Toronto his second home for five years now.

“It was what instilled in me as a child by my mom.”

About 700 people in the building have been displaced due to the fire that killed one person and injured six.

Residents received good news Friday after the city announced that 26 units are ready to be reoccupied immediately.

Mayor John Tory previously said the majority of the units are weeks away from being ready for tenants to move back in.