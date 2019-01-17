Raptors' Lowry, Leonard, Anunoby and Valanciunas to sit out Phoenix game
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives with the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:23PM EST
TORONTO -- Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby are sitting out Toronto's game Thursday against the visiting Phoenix Suns.
The Raptors could be down by as many as five players. Centre Jonas Valanciunas is still recovering from thumb surgery while C.J. Miles is questionable with a sore hip.
Toronto, which lost 117-108 in Boston on Wednesday night, says Lowry and Leonard are being rested. The Raptors have routinely sat Leonard for one half of back-to-back games while Lowry only recently returned from a back injury.
Anunoby, who like Miles missed the game in Boston, is out for personal reasons.