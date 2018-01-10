

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK - The NBA has suspended Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson one game each without pay for throwing punches at one another.

The incident occurred with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat's 90-89 victory over the Raptors Tuesday at Air Canada Centre.

Johnson will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Heat visit Indiana. Ibaka will serve his Thursday when the Raptors host Cleveland.

The NBA also fined Raptors' guard DeMar DeRozan US$25,000 and Heat guard Goran Dragic $10,000 for a separate altercation at the end of the game, during which DeRozan attempted to forcefully shove Dragic with an open hand.