

The Canadian Press





OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kyle Lowry was ruled out of the Toronto Raptors' game Wednesday at Oklahoma City because of a sprained right ankle.

The all-star guard was forced out of Sunday's 128-92 rout of the visiting Knicks when New York's Mitchell Robinson knocked him over from behind with 5:15 to play in the third quarter.

Lowry, who had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle injury, had to be helped to the locker room.

The 32-year-old Lowry has missed 14 of the Raptors' 71 games this season: six due to lower back pain, four due to a lower thigh contusion and four because of a left ankle sprain.

He is averaging 14.8 points and 9.0 assists per game this season.