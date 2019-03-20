Raptors guard Kyle Lowry ruled out of Oklahoma City game due to injury
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) and New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay (1) vie for control of a loose ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Monday, March 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:33PM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kyle Lowry was ruled out of the Toronto Raptors' game Wednesday at Oklahoma City because of a sprained right ankle.
The all-star guard was forced out of Sunday's 128-92 rout of the visiting Knicks when New York's Mitchell Robinson knocked him over from behind with 5:15 to play in the third quarter.
Lowry, who had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle injury, had to be helped to the locker room.
The 32-year-old Lowry has missed 14 of the Raptors' 71 games this season: six due to lower back pain, four due to a lower thigh contusion and four because of a left ankle sprain.
He is averaging 14.8 points and 9.0 assists per game this season.