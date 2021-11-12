Advertisement
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet fined by NBA for making obscene gesture during game
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 8:53PM EST
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined US$15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia a day earlier.
The incident occurred with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 115-109 victory over the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
VanVleet had hit a key three-point shot shortly before making the gesture as he returned to the Toronto bench area.
He finished the game with a team-high 32 points.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.