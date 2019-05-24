

Craig Wadman, CTV News Toronto





Raptor fans hoping to purchase last minute tickets to Game 6 were being turned away Friday afternoon from the Scotiabank Arena ticket office.

Angela Bovay drove to Toronto from Barrie to get tickets for her husband and was told there aren’t any.

“I tried on Kijiji but people either stood me up or asked for half the money up front,” she said. “I just tried the ticket office and now I’ll keep trying the app on my phone instead.”

TJ Bains had ordered ahead and picked his up this afternoon.

“I didn’t know if the Raps would make it to Game 6 and I’m really happy and hope they pull it off for tomorrow,” he says. “I paid $481.00 per ticket for me and my girlfriend”.

According to the ticket office, there is usually a last batch of tickets released shortly before the game. Those would be available through all Ticketmaster outlets and it would be first come first serve.

The ticket office could not say when the tickets will be released.

Tickets prices start at $207.00 for standing room only and for Court side they go for $6092.00.