

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby was named to the Rising Stars world team on Tuesday for the upcoming NBA all-star weekend.

Anunoby, from London, England, is in his second season with the Raptors and is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 20.4 minutes in 41 games this season.

He matched his career-high with 21 points and eight rebounds Dec. 21 vs. Cleveland and has led Toronto's bench in scoring nine times.

Anunoby was selected 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft and started 62 games as a rookie.

He's the 12th player in franchise history to participate in the showcase event and the first since Jonas Valanciunas in 2014.

The game will be played Friday, Feb. 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Rising Stars will showcase a United States vs. World format for the fifth straight year. In last year's event, the World Team defeated the U.S. Team 155-124.