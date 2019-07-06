

Corey Baird, CTV News Toronto





During the Raptors championship run it might have eclipsed the CN Tower as one of the most photographed locations in Toronto.

Now a two-story mural of the team might be the last place fans can catch a glimpse of Kawhi Leonard in their city.

OD Toronto, the shoe store sporting the mural, attracted dozens of shutterbugs early Saturday morning. Barbara Mourin was among them. She drove to the Queen Street location, still not wanting to believe news of Leonard's signing with the L.A. Clippers. The NBA Finals MVP has reportedly inked a four year contract, worth $142 million, to play in his hometown of Los Angeles.

"I'm a little sad," said Mourin ,her voice breaking as she stopped to talk to CTV News. "We'll miss him. I'll miss him. He did wonderful things for his city. He wants to go home. I'm not happy about it, but I'm happy for him."

While disappointed, most seemed to be taking the news in stride.

"I love him. I'm pretty emotional" said Colin Parany, adorned in Raptors red and black. "I'm not going to burn my Raptors shirt. I'm not going to hate on the guy. He delivered a championship. How can you hate him? It's his choice."

It's a double blow for basketball fans in the city, Danny Green is also departing Toronto for Los Angeles. Green, who was part of the trade that brought Leonard to the Raptors last year, has signed with the LA Lakers.

"No comment," said one fan , wearing a Raptors jersey and hat. "I can talk to you about Danny Green, but I'm not ready to talk about Kawhi right now. I'm too emotional," he added before rushing off.

It's not clear what will become of the iconic team mural, as two of the faces comprising it leave town for greener pastures.