Toronto Raptors fans are continuing to prove they will go to great lengths to support the championship-winning team.

People started lining up outside Real Sports Apparel, located in Scotiabank Arena, the night before special edition OVO “Best in the World” gear was released for one day only.

Matthew Staniscia told CTV News Toronto he got there at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“I’ve been here for 11 hours,” he said. “I’ve been getting all the Raptors fan gear since they won but this is the only thing I lined up for 11 hours for, mainly because it’s OVO.”

The dedicated basketball fan said the apparel, made under Drake’s record label October’s Very Own, was definitely worth waiting for.

“I’m probably going to wear one hat and one shirt for myself and then give some to family and friends and then if I have any extras I’ll sell it.”

After making his purchase of the six items right after the doors opened, another fan told CTV News Toronto it looked as though they were going to sell out.

“There’s about 20,000 pieces all together,” he said.

The hats and T-Shirt reading “the best in the world 2019 champions” were only being sold at the one location between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Fans were limited to purchasing only three of each item.

By mid-afternoon Real Sports announced on Twitter they had sold out.

Attn Fans: due to your pure passion for the ‘Best in the World’ collab, we are now sold out of this collection and closed for the remainder of the day. Thank you for being such incredible fans! pic.twitter.com/bOs54ahEij — Real Sports Apparel (@RealSports) June 28, 2019

The Raptors won their first-ever NBA championship title on June 13 after defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.