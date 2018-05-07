

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers put the Raptors to the sword for the third straight year Monday, posting a 128-93 blowout win to end Toronto's record-breaking season with a sweep in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Toronto's so-called culture reset -- sharing the ball and firing three-pointers -- led to a franchise-record 59 wins in the regular season. But it was the same old story in the post-season with no answers for LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

In a must-win game with their season on the line, the Raptors were eviscerated.

Cleveland led by four after the first quarter, 16 at the half and 28 after three. The Raptors defence was shredded with the Cavaliers racking up 100 points in the first three quarters on 63.9 per cent shooting.

Raptors star DeMar DeRozan's miserable series continued as he was ejected for a flagrant foul-2 with 23 seconds left in the third for catching Jordan Clarkson, who was soaring to the basket, on the head with his arm. He finished with 13 points on five-of-11 shooting.

James had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and showed off more than few party tricks with Cleveland turning the screw on the Raptors as the game wore on. He had 15 points in the third quarter to hammer the nail into the Toronto coffin.