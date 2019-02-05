Raptors beat 76ers 119-107
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard, center, goes up for a shot between Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, and Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Philadelphia. Toronto won 119-107. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 11:33PM EST
PHILADELPHIA - Kyle Lowry had a big first half amid reports that Toronto has offered him in a trade, Kawhi Leonard finished with 24 points, and the Raptors held off the Philadelphia 76ers 119-107 on Tuesday night in a matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.
Lowry and Serge Ibaka each had 20 points to overcome the Joel Embiid-led Sixers. Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds for his league-leading 44th double-double, Ben Simmons scored 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 18.
With the Sixers trailing by 18 early in the fourth quarter, Embiid ripped off 12 points in a three-minute stretch to slice Toronto's lead to 108-101 with 6:59 left and get the home crowd on its feet for the first time all night. But the Raptors (39-16) never let the Sixers (34-20) get closer than seven.
After erupting for 40 points in the first quarter behind 11-for-11 shooting from the free-throw line, the Raptors built a 21-point advantage midway through the second quarter. Lowry, who missed Toronto's last game due to back soreness, fueled the run with three 3-pointers in a two-minute stretch.
Lowry seemed unfazed by a report from Sports Illustrated that Toronto had offered him to Memphis as part of a trade package for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.
He added another 3, which bounced all around the rim before dropping in, four minutes before halftime to help Toronto take a 72-55 lead into the break -- the Raptors' best offensive first half of the season. The Philadelphia native and Villanova alum had 17 first-half points.