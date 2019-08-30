

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Raptors have announced they’re bringing back their original jersey for the 2019-20 NBA season.

The team will wear the retro “Dino jerseys”, which they wore during their inaugural season in 1995, during a handful of games in the upcoming season.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday that announced the jerseys would be coming back, the team showed footage from their first season edited together with shots from the 2019 championship.

Fans were quick to react on social media to the news, with most seemingly excited about the return of the red and purple jerseys.

This isn’t the first time the jerseys have made a comeback. During the 2014-15 season, players also wore the jerseys to celebrate the clubs 20th anniversary.

Kyle Lowry also wore the retro jersey during the championship parade in Toronto with Damon Stoudamire’s No. 20 on the back.

Earlier this month, the Raptors announced they’ll open the 25th season on Oct. 22 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

The Raptors also confirmed previously leaked highlights such as the Christmas game and the Dec. 11 return of former superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is now with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Toronto will play its first road game Oct. 25 at Boston.