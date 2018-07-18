

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Two people familiar with the situation say San Antonio and Toronto have reached an agreement in principle on a trade that will send Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors and DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs.

One of the people says the Spurs also are sending Danny Green to the Raptors as part of the deal. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been finalized.

ESPN, which first reported that the agreement was struck, also said that the Raptors are sending Jakob Poeltl and a protected future first-round draft pick to San Antonio.

It is a huge, and potentially risky, move for both teams.

Leonard made clear to the Spurs several weeks ago that he wanted to be traded, and it's long been believed that he wants to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers when he can be a free agent in 2019. DeRozan has led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last five seasons.

