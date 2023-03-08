Raptors 905 set to make history with all-female officiating, broadcast crew for Wednesday's game
Tonight’s Raptors 905 game will be the first in franchise history to be called and refereed by an all-female crew.
The special coverage is part of the team’s second annual International Women’s Night game, during which “local women will be honoured for their accomplishments and contributions to the community.”
The Raptors 905 is the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, and is based in Mississauga, where tonight’s game will be played at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
“We are thrilled to host International Women’s Night once again to honour the many talented and hard-working women in our community,” said Tammy Sutton-Brown, Raptors 905 Associate Basketball & Franchise Operations.
“Our goal is to create a memorable experience by highlighting these women for their contributions to the game of basketball and beyond.”
In addition to an all-women’s broadcast and referee crew, there will be a number of in-game recognitions and door prizes from women-owned businesses for the first 95 fans in attendance.
Fans can also expect “special on-court activations, in-arena giveaways, and game entertainment elements that will highlight the women in attendance.”
The Raptors 905’s opponent, the Delaware Blue Coats, features this year’s NBA dunk contest champion Mac McClung, as well as former Raptor Patrick McCaw.
The game tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBA TV Canada.
