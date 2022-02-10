Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is urging people to change the way they use rapid antigen tests after determining the regular nasal swabs are less sensitive to the Omicron variant.
In a new brief released Thursday, the science table warned that a single negative rapid test “cannot reliably rule out infection” and shouldn’t be used as a “green light for abandoning or reducing precautions.”
A regular nasal sample, especially those taken in the first one or two days after infection, are less sensitive to the Omicron variant compared to the Delta strain, officials said.
“What we see based on early results, but very consistently, is that if you just use a swab of your nose, that especially early on during the first perhaps 48 to 72 hours after infection, the sensitivity of the test is relatively low. You won't detect Omicron infection that easily,” Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the advisory table, told CTV News Toronto in an interview.
“One of the reasons might be that the distribution of the virus is different than what we saw for previous variants.”
However, the science table says the tests can be more accurate if both cheeks are swabbed, in addition to the back of the tongue or throat, prior to going up the nose.
According to the brief, a nasal sample alone was about 68 per cent effective in detecting Omicron while a combined nasal and throat sample was about 82 per cent.