

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Both ramps from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 are closed after a transport truck rollover.

It happened sometime after 6 a.m.

Paramedics say that two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result.

The ramps from southbound and northbound Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 are both closed.

It is not known how long the closures will remain in effect.

Ontario Provincial Police are currently on scene.