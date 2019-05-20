Ramps from Hwy. 400 to EB Hwy. 401 closed after transport truck rollover
A transport truck involved in a rollover on a ramp from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 20, 2019 8:09AM EDT
Both ramps from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 are closed after a transport truck rollover.
It happened sometime after 6 a.m.
Paramedics say that two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result.
The ramps from southbound and northbound Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 are both closed.
It is not known how long the closures will remain in effect.
Ontario Provincial Police are currently on scene.