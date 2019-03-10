

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





The GTA is set to see some wet and windy weather today.

Milder temperatures are in the forecast, but much of the GTA remains under a freezing rain warning from Environment Canada as a Colorado low tracks through the province.

“The freezing rain may be mixed with snow and ice pellets for some regions at times,” Environemenet Canada said in its warning. “The freezing rain should change to rain this morning as temperatures rise above the freezing mark. However, for areas close to Georgian Bay and northern Lake Huron, any changeover to rain should be brief before precipitation changes to snow as temperatures fall.”

The warning affects a number of areas in the GTA, including Mississauga, Caledon, Oakville, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham and Newmarket.

While the freezing rain warning is not in effect for Toronto, the city shares a special weather statement in effect for much of the region due to the possibility of strong winds.

“Southwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h will develop this morning into this afternoon,” Environment canada said. “The strongest winds are expected over the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highlands and along the shores of Lake Huron and eastern Lake Ontario.”

While it could be wet and windy, the city is set to see one of the warmest days in some time, with a high of 6 C expected.