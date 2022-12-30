Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, surrounding areas

A rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto and much of the surrounding area, with as much as 35 millimetres of rain expected to fall Friday night.

Environment Canada said the frozen ground in the city has reduced the ability to absorb the heavy downpours, which could give way to flash floods and water pooling on some roads.

Rainfall could total between 20 to 35 mm and is expected to start Friday night before tapering off Saturday evening.

Other areas in the Greater Toronto Area affected by the warning include York, Durham, Halton, and Peel regions as well as a number of other areas in southern Ontario.

Temperatures are expected to hover between nine and six degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours before dropping to four degrees just before the New Year’s Eve countdown.