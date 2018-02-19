

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto will get a taste of spring this week as rain and above seasonal temperatures arrive in the GTA.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as well as the regions of York, Peel, Halton, and Durham ahead of “significant rainfall” beginning later today.

“A warm front associated with a low pressure area will move through the region tonight, bringing a significant amount of rain with it,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

Environment Canada says 10 to 20 millimetres of rain could fall in the region by Tuesday morning.

“This is below Environment Canada's criterion for (a) rainfall warning when the ground is frozen, however, this rainfall along with rapidly melting snow due to very mild temperatures may be enough to result in ponding of water in poorly drained areas,” the weather advisory continued.

Toronto will see a high of 5 C on Monday but the temperature is expected to rise to a high of 15 C on Tuesday and 13 C on Wednesday.

Between five and 10 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Toronto on Tuesday and more showers are in the forecast on Wednesday.

More seasonable weather is expected to return on Thursday.