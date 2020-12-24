TORONTO -- Thursday’s rain showers will turn to freezing rain by tonight and snow by tomorrow, with up to 20 centimetres of snowfall possible by midday Friday, Environment Canada says.

Its Special Weather Statement for Toronto calls for sustained rainfall for the day on Thursday, changing to freezing rain tonight, and snow sometime after that.

“Rain will slowly increase in intensity tonight and continue through Thursday,” meteorologists said in a statement released Thursday. “A transition to freezing rain and/or snow will take place late Thursday afternoon through the evening.”

Up to 25 mm of rainfall is expected Thursday.

“Several hours of freezing rain and snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm may be possible by Friday morning in some areas,” Environment Canada said.

If there is a sustained freezing rain period, motorists should prepare themselves for poor driving conditions.

Environment Canada says they will issue a snowfall or rainfall warning as their forecast becomes more certain.

“Uncertainty remains high, but a Freezing Rain Warning and/or a Snowfall Warning may be needed for some areas to address these concerns...stay tuned.”

A snowfall warning was issues for Niagara Falls, Welland, Grimsby and St. Catharines, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting on Thursday afternoon.