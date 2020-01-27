TORONTO -- York police say they are looking for witnesses after hate-motivated graffiti was found on the outside wall of a Newmarket elementary school.

Police said that shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday officers responded to a report about graffiti found at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School on William Roe Boulevard.

Police said that the graffiti on the outside wall of the school contained anti-Semitic and anti-Black messages and images.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam or video surveillance footage of the area to contact police.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.